Dom's Kitchen & Market to expand to River North

Dom's Kitchen & Market will be opening a third location in River North by the summer of 2024.

The elevated grocery store opened its first location in Lincoln Park in 2021 on North Halsted Street.

Dom's most recently opened its Old Town location on Wells Street in the fall of 2022.

The River North location will be on the ground floor of One Superior Place on Huron Street.

Bob Mariano, founder of Mariano's, is one of the co-chairmen of Dom's.

"We are always evaluating new locations. Our commitment to expand our presence within the Chicagoland area remains continuous and robust," Mariano said.

The new location will feature local vendors including Anthony Marano Company, Ayo West African Foods, Linz Meats, The Seafood Merchants, Eli's Cheesecake, Brown Sugar Bakery, and Hexe Coffee.

The River North location also plans to partner with Alamode, Turano Baking Company, Avli, and Bonci.