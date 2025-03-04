Illinois lawmaker to boycott Trump's joint address, calling it 'MAGA love fest'

The Brief U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) announced she will boycott President Donald Trump's address to Congress, calling it a "series of lies." She cited concerns over his policies, the Jan. 6 riot, and his alliances as reasons for her absence. Other Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Gerry Connolly, are also skipping the speech, with some pushing for disruptions during the event.



U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) said she will boycott President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress tonight, calling it a "series of lies to the American People."

The speech is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT during a joint session of Congress inside the House of Representatives chamber.

Illinois lawmaker slams Trump

What they're saying:

Schakowsky issued a statement Tuesday morning, defending her decision to skip the address.

"Not only will tonight’s speech be a MAGA love fest, it will also be a series of lies to the American people. President Donald Trump promised to lower the high cost of living in the United States, and his words and actions have instead caused even higher prices, job loss, and economic decline. The chaos, confusion, and fear Trump has unleashed during his first month in office has not improved the quality of life of the American people," the statement read in part.

Schakowsky cited the Jan. 6 capitol riot, Trump's recent dust-up with Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelenskyy and his alliance with Elon Musk as reasons for her absence.

"I will continue to take every opportunity I can to speak out against this Administration's efforts to dismantle our democracy, end Medicaid as we know it, get rid of Social Security or Medicare, undermine veterans benefits or nutritional assistance to children and families, and so much more. I have heard from thousands of constituents who want me to resist. That is why I will not attend tonight's joint address," Schakowsky said in the statement.

Trump to address Congress for first time since retaking White House

Big picture view:

Trump is expected to deliver a speech to outline his plans for the nation under the theme of "The Renewal of the American Dream."

The speech is not officially called the "State of the Union" because Trump has not been in office for a full year, though it operates in a similar fashion. The yearly presidential address is intended to showcase the administration's achievements and policies.

White House officials exclusively told Fox News Digital that the speech will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad; what the Trump administration has done for the economy; the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security; and the president's plans for peace around the globe.

More Democratic lawmakers to boycott

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said he will also not attend.

"These are not normal times. The challenges my constituents face demand more than sitting in a chamber I revere, listening as if the person addressing our country is not unleashing chaos and cruelty on their lives. I cannot give audience to that," he said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Some Democratic lawmakers are advocating for major disruptions at the event, ranging from outright walkouts to using noisemakers to drown out Trump's speech, Axios reported Tuesday.