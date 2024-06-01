Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush-money case appears to have energized his base, feuling millions of dollars in new campaign contributions.

The campaign for the 77-year-old former president said it received $34 million in donations Thursday from 6 p.m. ET - midnight, which was the time immediately after Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial in New York City.

Later, his campaign announced Friday evening the amount was up to $52.8 million after 24 hours, and that one-third of those donors had not previously given to him.

The campaign touted that the fundraising was "nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign" and emphasized that the guilty verdicts "have awakened the MAGA movement like never before."

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference from the lobby of Trump Tower the day after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree at Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, NY on Fri Expand

Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, and faces penalties ranging from a fine or probation to prison time. The conviction doesn’t bar Trump from continuing his campaign or becoming president.

Trump is also facing prosecution in three more criminal cases .

READ MORE: Can Trump still run for president? What his conviction means for the election

Biden campaign donations

The surge in contributions comes as Trump aims to close the fundraising gap with President Biden as they face off in a 2024 election rematch .

In April, Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee for the first time out-raised the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee - though the Biden campaign still enjoyed an $84 million to $49 million cash-on-hand advantage at the end of April, FOX News Digital reported .

RELATED: Politicians react after Trump guilty verdict in hush money trial

Biden's re-election campaign also quickly sent out an appeal for donations following Trump’s verdict.

"Despite a jury finding Donald Trump guilty today, there is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box," the Biden campaign wrote in a fundraising text to supporters Thursday evening.

And it urged that "if you have been waiting for the perfect time to make your first donation to Joe Biden's reelection campaign, we're here to tell you today is the day."

Trump and Biden are set to have their first debate on June 27.

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX News Digital contributed.