Donors help make sure girl with cerebral palsy can get out of the house more often

A girl in North Chicago will be getting out of the house more, thanks to help from local police and fire departments and other donors.

Ivone Garibay, 15, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. Last summer, her mother died of cancer, and since then, she and her young siblings have been living with grandparents Ricardo and Maria Mujica.

"Grandma is this little tiny thing, and she has to pick Ivone up," said North Chicago Police Det. Alex Flores.

Garibay has not been outside of the house much, because her grandparents did not have an accessible van.

Flores enlisted help from the fire department to host a fundraiser for the family that brought in $10,000. Mobility Works in Niles found a gold Toyota Sienna and Vale's in North Chicago made sure it was outfitted perfectly. And the North Chicago police department helped the family install a new wheelchair ramp on their home.