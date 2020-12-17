Donovan McNabb calls on Chicagoans to help others this holiday season amid pandemic

Retired NFL quarterback and Chicago-native Donovan McNabb is calling on Chicagoans to step up and help others during this unusual holiday season.

"If we were on the other side, we would want someone to do this for us," he told FOX 32.

Six-time Pro-Bowler and Mount Carmel High School legend Donovan McNabb is walking the walk this holiday season.

"Trying to give back and provide a little bit of spark for all of Chicagoans that are struggling in this time of need," he said.

For McNabb and his family, that "little bit of spark" means donating hundreds of toys to the Red Shield Salvation Army, and hundreds of meals to Chicago’s Night Ministry Youth Homeless Shelter.

"This is the holiday season and we want to make sure if you're able and willing to spend time with your family and spend the holidays the right way. Why not donate some toys to kids who are not going to be able to receive it the same way as you would with your family?" McNabb said.

Advertisement

McNabb says his effort this year is not just to help others, but to set the right example for his own children.

"My kids are a part of this just as I am. And when they get older hopefully the tradition will be passed and they will do the same," he said.

Again, McNabb is calling on folks to join him in helping two specific charities this season -- the Red Shield Salvation Army, where you can drop off a toy on the 900 Block of West 69th Street and Chicago's Night Ministry; you can make a donation on their website, TheNightMinistry.org.