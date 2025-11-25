article

The Brief Thanksgiving is the leading day for home-cooking fires, with deep-fried turkeys creating serious risks of injury and property damage. Experts recommend frying only outdoors in a clear space, ensuring the turkey is fully thawed and dry, and carefully controlling the oil level and temperature. Using protective gear, closely monitoring the cooking process, employing proper equipment, and cleaning up cautiously are all critical to preventing grease fires.



As Thanksgiving draws near, millions of Americans are gearing up to cook their holiday turkey.

No matter who’s taking the reins in the kitchen, most home chefs take care to prep properly and plan ahead for the big day.

Deep-frying a turkey

Some people swear deep-fried is the only way to enjoy a Thanksgiving bird, but it comes with serious hazards. Thanksgiving is actually the peak day for home-cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The NFPA even cautions against frying your turkey at home and suggests picking one up pre-cooked instead.

Deep fryers are no joke: on average, they’re linked to 60 injuries, five deaths, and more than $15 million in property damage each year.

For those determined to fry their own, experts—including State Farm—have safety tips to keep things under control: clear a safe cooking space, monitor the oil and temperature carefully, wear protective gear, and clean up cautiously to avoid dangerous grease fires.

Prepare a safe space

First and foremost, scout out a safe area away from your home. Keep the fryer away from garages, decks and fences, and a safe distance away from trees.

There should be at least two feet between the burner and tank, according to State Farm.

Also be cautious of the weather. Avoid operating a fryer in the rain or snow.

Ensure everyone, including the cook, keeps a safe distance away from the fryer and even if you aren’t frying a turkey, keeping a fire extinguisher nearby is always a plus.

You can't safely fry a turkey that isn't properly thawed, either. Frozen or wet turkeys can cause hot oil to splatter, potentially causing burns. So make sure the turkey is thawed completely and dry before frying.

Make sure your fryer is on a flat, level space to carefully gauge the amount of oil needed. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Be careful around the oil

Once the oil gets hot, it’s easy for things to get messy. Wear safety glasses, oven mitts and an apron to handle the fryer well before the oil starts to bubble. Make sure your fryer is on a flat, level space to carefully gauge the amount of oil needed.

Don’t use too much oil. Overfilling can lead to oil spilling onto the fire below and igniting a fireball.

Get the temperature right

Choose the proper size turkey. Typically, a bird that's 8 to 10 pounds works well.

When cooking the turkey, maintain your oil temperature at 350 degrees and cook your turkey for 3 1/2 minutes per pound. We will do the math for you. That's about 35 minutes for a 10-pound turkey.

Also, skip stuffing the turkey before frying.

Monitor the turkey

Wear protective cooking gear. Put on goggles to shield your eyes and use oven mitts to help protect your hands and arms. Using temperature controls to monitor the blaze is also a must.

If possible, purchase a fryer with temperature controls already built in and watch the oil temperature carefully. Cooking oil that is heated beyond its smoke point can catch fire. If you notice the oil is smoking, turn the fryer off.

Also, take your time while frying the turkey. When raising or lowering the turkey from/into the oil, go slowly to minimize spills, and give your full attention to the process. It’s wise to avoid alcohol, too, and it goes without saying that you should never leave the bird unattended.

Experts also suggest keeping protective equipment within reach, such as an "ABC" or grease-rated fire extinguisher . Never use a water or garden hose on a fire related to turkey fryers. Remember: a turkey fryer fire is a grease fire and water can cause grease and oil to spread.

Clean up cautiously

Once you’ve fried up that bird, remember to remove it from the fryer slowly, turn off the heat and clean up your frying space just as meticulously as you set it up.

When it comes time to gather around the table, enjoy every compliment your savory dish receives.