Don't let 'zombie trees' haunt your property – what to know

Arborists are alerting property owners to a nightmarish problem this Halloween season known as "zombie trees."

The reason for the clever nickname? From the outside, they appear to be alive, but they're actually dying from the inside out.

"Trees can definitely appear to be healthy and alive, but there can be some defects on the inside that can cause failure," said arborist Chris Kingzette, a local District Manager for The Davey Tree Expert Company. "That's the dangerous aspect of it. Because as a homeowner, you look at a tree with leaves on it, it looks healthy, but there could be some major problems inside of that tree."

"Zombie trees" are caused by fungi, which can make their way into the trunk and root system via pruning cuts, or wounds in the bark, then cause wood decay.

"It might've been a storm that came through that caused the wound, it could be the lawnmower damaging the base of that tree," said Kingzette.

If you notice mushrooms or fungi on the trunk or around the base of your trees, you should call in an arborist who can assess its structural integrity.

A simple service call now that could save you a nightmare later.

"You've got a very large plant that's very heavy, that if it does fail, it could be catastrophic," said Kingzette.

It being Halloween season, it's obviously the perfect time to check for "zombie trees" in your yard.

If you do have old trees on your property, especially ones that could pose a falling hazard near your house or near power lines, Kingzette advises getting them checked by an arborist every year.