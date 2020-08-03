Don't wear a mask in Houston, receive $250 fine

The City of Houston will begin issuing citations to people who are not wearing a mask.

Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Houston police officers will be issuing the warnings and citations to anyone not wearing a face-covering in public, as outlined in Texas Governor Greg Abbott's statewide mandatory mask order.

DETAILS: Statewide mask requirement in Texas now in effect

The citation comes with a $250 fine.

Advertisement

RELATED: New mask mandate in effect as Houston hospitalization rates rise

Only those meeting the right criteria will be exempt.

"Lives are at stake, so I am taking this step to save lives and slow the virus from spreading in the month of August," Turner wrote in a tweet.

On Monday, Houston also reported 1,104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 50,896. The city's death count increased by six to 478.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS