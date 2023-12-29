Door, window of Little Village restaurant shattered

article

A Little Village restaurant was vandalized this week.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, the front glass door and one of the front windows of The Black Vegan Restaurant in the 2300 block of South Kedzie were shattered.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook stating that no one was hurt, but that the damage was not enough for the company's insurance to cover.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives continue to investigate.

If you are looking to donate, you can go to the restaurant's website.