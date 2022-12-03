Double shooting leaves 2 men dead on South Side

Two men were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood early Saturday.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:55 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street and found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds.

One man was found shot in the head with a handgun laying next to him. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The second victim was found with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.