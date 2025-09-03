Families of teens shot at Chicago's Douglass Park file lawsuit against suspect, park district

The Brief The families of two teens shot, one fatally, at Douglass Park last June announced a lawsuit on Tuesday. They are suing the suspected shooter, Charles Leto, and the Chicago Park District, where he was employed as a lifeguard. Leto was charged with shooting and killing Marjay Dotson, 15, and shooting and critically wounding Jeremy Herred, 14, on June 26.



The shooting happened on June 26 when Charles Leto allegedly killed 15-year-old Marjay Dotson and critically wounded 14-year-old Jeremy Herred.

Leto, 55, was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle.

The backstory:

Around 7 p.m. on June 26, someone had taken Leto’s bike from where it was parked and left it up the stairs, although prosecutors said there was no information that the victims in the case were responsible.

Leto, who was employed as a lifeguard at the Douglass Park Pool, retrieved his bike and got into a brief verbal argument with one of the teens.

Leto walked his bike up the sidewalk, stopped, and flipped his bike upside down. He took off his backpack and began to search through it when the three victims were walking nearby.

Prosecutors said none of the "numerous" witnesses who were interviewed heard the victims threaten Leto. None of the victims were armed with any weapons.

As the victims walked closer to Leto, one of them "reached toward" his bike. That’s when Leto allegedly stood up, pointed his gun at the boy, and fired a single shot. The teen, Dotson, was hit in the lower back and fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

Leto then allegedly turned and fired shots at the other two teens standing in the grassy area. One of the teens put his hands in the air, and both boys walked backwards, away from Leto.

Prosecutors said Leto called 911 after the shooting and claimed he was attacked by the boys, a claim contradicted by video and witness statements.

Dotson died from the gunshot wound to his back. The teen shot in the neck was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The bullet shattered his vertebrae and severed an artery, which brought blood to his brain.