Douglass Park shooting: Cousin of Laquan McDonald among victims, park district employee being questioned

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting near Douglass Park Thursday evening; both were shot while in the park. A person of interest, confirmed to be a Chicago Park District employee, was taken into custody for questioning. The Park District closed the Douglass Park pool and launched an internal review while police continue to investigate; the younger victim is reportedly a cousin of Laquan McDonald.



A teenager was killed and another seriously injured after a shooting near Douglass Park in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday evening, authorities said.

A person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning. The Chicago Park District confirmed that the individual is a Park District employee.

What we know:

Two boys, 14 and 15, were in a park when a person approached them around 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to police.

The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot both victims. The 14-year-old was shot in the neck. The 15-year-old was shot in the back.

Both were transported to Stroger Hospital where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead and the 14-year-old was listed in serious condition.

The 14-year-old is the cousin of Laquan McDonald, the 17-year-old who was fatally shot by former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014, according to McDonald's uncle, Pastor Marvin Hunter of Grace Memorial Baptist Church.

What they're saying:

The Chicago Park District has issued a statement on the shooting and said they have "initiated a thorough internal review" to understand what led up to the shooting. The full statement is shared below:

"The Chicago Park District is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred at Douglass Park. We continue to cooperate with the Chicago Police Department as they conduct their active investigation. The Park District has made the decision to close Douglass Park pool today out of care and respect for the park staff and community members impacted by yesterday’s events. The District is working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to offer crisis support services to the park staff and residents of the surrounding community.

"In spite of this tragic event, Douglass Park remains a safe and vibrant community anchor. The fieldhouse will be open today (Friday) during normal operating hours and all programs will be held as scheduled. Additional Park security and other staff will be present throughout the day.

"The Park District understands the gravity of this situation. We have initiated a thorough internal review to understand what happened leading up to yesterday's shooting and identify appropriate action.

"We are committed to supporting our staff, patrons, and the broader North Lawndale community during this difficult time. As we move forward, our focus remains on safety, and ensuring our parks continue to be places of peace, connection, and community."

What we don't know:

The identity of the offender is unknown at this time. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.

The 15-year-old victim has not yet been identified.