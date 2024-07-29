Expand / Collapse search

Downers Grove church roof collapses after catching fire

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 29, 2024 10:05am CDT
Downers Grove
Fire crews were working to clear the scene after a fire broke out at Good Shepard Church on 63rs Street in Downers Grove. Officials reported the fire was shooting through the roof at one point Monday morning.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Downers Grove firefighters battled a blaze at Good Shepard Church Monday morning. 

Fire officials said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived on the scene. 

At approximately 6 a.m., the Village of Downer's Grove said 63rd Street was closed to traffic from Washington to Fairview as crews worked to secure the scene. 

The westbound lanes opened just after 9 a.m., but the eastbound lanes remained closed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 