Downers Grove church roof collapses after catching fire

Downers Grove firefighters battled a blaze at Good Shepard Church Monday morning.

Fire officials said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived on the scene.

At approximately 6 a.m., the Village of Downer's Grove said 63rd Street was closed to traffic from Washington to Fairview as crews worked to secure the scene.

The westbound lanes opened just after 9 a.m., but the eastbound lanes remained closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.