Chicago area soccer coach sexually assaulted student, prosecutor says

A west suburban soccer coach and tutor allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student inside a classroom in 2023, according to prosecutors.

Christina Formella, 30, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Alleged assault of teen boy

What we know:

The victim and his mother reported the alleged assault on Saturday to the Downers Grove Police Department.

The mother learned of the incident when looking through her son’s text messages on his phone.

Prosecutors said in December of 2023, Formella, who was the boy’s tutor and soccer coach, and the victim were in a classroom at Downers Grove South High School for a tutoring session before school began.

That’s when Formella allegedly sexually assaulted the boy, prosecutors said.

After learning of the alleged assault, Downers Grove detectives stopped Formella on Sunday and took her into custody.

Formella was granted a release from jail with conditions, including being forbidden from entering Downers Grove South High School or from contacting anyone under the age of 18.

Downers Grove South Principal Arwen Lyp said in an email to parents that Formella was placed on administrative leave with pay after she was charged.

She had been teaching in the school's special services department since the 2020-2021 school year and has been on the coaching staff for both the boys and girls soccer teams since 2021.

"We are cooperating with law enforcement to investigate the allegations. Additionally, we will contact families whose students have had direct contact with Formella. If you have any information related to these allegations, please contact me or a member of our administrative or counseling team immediately," Lyp wrote. "We are devastated, and our community is reeling. An adult has been charged with the most serious of violations, and trust has been broken. Our team is here to support students who are impacted by this terrible news."

What's next:

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin released a statement on the alleged crime.

"The allegations against Ms. Formella are extremely disturbing," Berlin said in a statement. "It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority as a tutor and a coach to sexually assault a minor student. The type of abuse and behavior alleged in this case will not be tolerated.