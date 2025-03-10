Downers Grove man accused of masterminding immigration fraud scheme

The Brief Jose Gregorio Sosa Cardona, 40, of Downers Grove, is accused of providing false information to obtain immigration benefits for clients. Sosa Cardona allegedly fabricated documents and falsely claimed to be a licensed attorney. He pleaded not guilty and has a detention hearing scheduled for March 12.



A Downers Grove man has been indicted for allegedly giving fraudulent information to U.S. authorities to help his foreign national clients obtain immigration benefits.

Jose Gregorio Sosa Cardona, 40, faces one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and commit immigration fraud, four counts of falsifying immigration benefit applications and two counts of making false statements to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors say that from 2020 to 2024, Sosa Cardona conspired with two employees of his company, Delta Global Solutions, Inc., to submit false and fraudulent information to USCIS on behalf of his clients. His firm provided services to those seeking asylum, immigrant visas, lawful permanent residence cards, and other immigration benefits.

The indictment, unsealed this week in U.S. District Court in Chicago, accuses Sosa Cardona of creating fake law enforcement reports and political party membership letters to support his clients' asylum claims.

He also allegedly misrepresented himself as a licensed attorney in Ohio, despite not being authorized to represent immigration applicants before USCIS.

Sosa Cardona was arrested Monday morning and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in federal court in Chicago.

What's next:

A detention hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 12.