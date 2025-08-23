Suspect stole cash from Downers Grove Walgreens, village says

The Brief Police in suburban Downers Grove are looking for a person who stole cash from a Walgreens. Officials said the suspect stole money from the cash register when the clerk opened the drawer.



Police in west suburban Downers Grove are looking for a suspect who stole cash from a Walgreens store on Friday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., police responded to the Walgreens at 1000 Ogden Avenue for a report of a robbery, according to a village Facebook post.

What we know:

Investigators learned the suspect tried to complete a purchase and reached into the cash drawer when the clerk opened it. The suspect stole a "small amount" of cash and fled the store on foot.

Officials described the suspect as a Black man standing around 6-feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing a white bucket hat and a white Chicago Bulls sweater.

The village Facebook post included a surveillance image of the suspect.

What you can do:

Downers Grove police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 630-434-5600.