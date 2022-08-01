Downtown Chicago parking garages targeted in series of car break-ins

Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the Loop about a recent rash of car break-ins.

At least 18 cars have been broken into and had items stolen from them in downtown parking garages in July, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspects target unattended vehicles and in a vast majority of the incidences break the driver or passenger-side windows and steal items from inside the cars, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The thefts took place at the following times and locations:

At 12:30 p.m. on July 12 in the 200 block of North Wells Street

From 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 a.m. on July 15 in the 100 block of West Lake Street

At 9:00 a.m. on July 16 in the 100 block of North Wells Street

From 11:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. on July 17 in the 100 block of West Madison Street

At 3:30 p.m. on July 17 in the 100 block of West Wacker Drive

At 3:39 p.m. on Jul7 17 in the 100 block of North Wells Street

At 5:12 p.m. on July 17 in the 100 block of West Wacker Drive

From 6:05 p.m. - 7:05 p.m. on July 17 in the 100 block of W. Wacker Drive

At 11:36 p.m. on July 17 in the 100 block of North Wells Street

From 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on July 18 in the 100 block of West Madison Street

At 9:30 p.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of South Wells Street

From 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on July 25 200 block of North Clark Street

From 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on July 25 in the 200 block of North Clark Street

From 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on July 25 in the 100 block of North Wells Street

From 11:15 am - 3:15 p.m. on July 25 in the 100 block of North Wells Street

From 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on July 28 in the 200 block of West Washington Street

At 11 a.m. on July 28 in the 100 block of West Madison Street

At 5 p.m. on July 28 in the 100 block of West Madison Street

Anyone with information on the break-ins, is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263