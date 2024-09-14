Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Chicago shooting: 2 men shot on sidewalk near Mag Mile

By Adam Zielinski
Published  September 14, 2024 7:26am CDT
Two men were shot near Chicagos Magnificent Mile early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the Loop in the first block of East Wacker Drive around 1:39 a.m., police said in a preliminary statement.

The victims, a 24-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were standing on the sidewalk at different locations when someone shot at them, police said.

The younger man was shot in his right buttocks and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The older man was shot in the right thigh and was transported to the same hospital in good condition as well.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.