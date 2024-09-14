Downtown Chicago shooting: 2 men shot on sidewalk near Mag Mile

The Brief Two men, aged 24 and 67, were shot near Chicago's Magnificent Mile early Saturday morning, and both were hospitalized in good condition; no suspects are in custody.



Two men were shot near Chicago's Magnificent Mile early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the Loop in the first block of East Wacker Drive around 1:39 a.m., police said in a preliminary statement.

The victims, a 24-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were standing on the sidewalk at different locations when someone shot at them, police said.

The younger man was shot in his right buttocks and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The older man was shot in the right thigh and was transported to the same hospital in good condition as well.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.