Dozen Divvy bike riders carjack 82-year-old in Streeterville: police

A 82-year-old man was carjacked Sunday morning in Streeterville by a dozen teens and young men on Divvy rental bikes.

The suspects, all males between 14 and 20 years old, approached the man in his car, opened the car door and pulled him out, Chicago police said.

Surveillance video shows between 12 and 15 suspects on rental bikes involved in the carjacking at 10 a.m. in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. Four of the suspects entered the car and drove west.

The rest of the suspects, all still at large, continued west on their bikes, police said. The 82-year-old was uninjured.

Police have not said if the incident was related to recent carjackings on the South Side.

On July 22, three gunmen in the South Loop ran away after building security confronted them trying to carjack a woman and her child about 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Two days earlier, police issued a warning that several armed children, as young as 10 years old, are allegedly responsible for carjacking at least 16 different people since late June. Police said shots were fired by the suspects in two of the carjackings, but no one was hit.

The CPD’s 18th District, which stretches from Streeterville to Lincoln Park, has recorded 171 robberies in 2020 through July 19, according to official police statistics. That’s a 32% drop in robberies over the same period in 2019, when police had recorded total 252 robberies.