Dozen West Side residents evacuated after carbon monoxide alarm sounds

A carbon monoxide alarm displaced a dozen people in East Garfield Park in the middle of the night.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence in the 600 block of North Sawyer Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and evacuated 12 individuals.

High levels were detected, but no one was hurt or injured.

Warming buses were brought on scene for the residents while CFD continued to investigate.