Lollapalooza released its official after show lineup for this August.

Roughly 50 bands performing at the city's largest festival will perform seperate shows at 14 different venues.

Journey will play the Aragon July 29

Modest Mouse will be at the Vic July 31

The full schedule can be found on Lollapalooza's website.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

