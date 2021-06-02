Full Lollapalooza lineup unveiled ahead of single-day ticket sales

Lollapalooza organizers on Wednesday released the full day-by-day lineup of Chicago's biggest music festival.

More than 170 bands will perform at this year's festival which is back after a year-long hiatus and runs from July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grant Park.

Single-day tickets go on sale at noon on the Lollapalooza website.

Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus were revealed as the festival's headliners in May.

Those attending the music festival will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have negative test results the day before entry, officials said.

"The easiest way by far, if you want to attend Lollapalooza is to get vaccinated now," said Dr. Allison Arwady, the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.