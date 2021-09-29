Dozens more fake COVID-19 vaccine cards seized in Chicago

US Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago have seized — for the second time this month — counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The fake vaccine cards, which arrived from China, were intercepted Monday at the International Mail Facility at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The packages the cards came in were labeled as greeting cards, however once officers inspected the packages, they discovered a total of 41 counterfeit COVID vaccine cards, officials said.

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards intercepted at O'Hare Airport on Sept. 27, 2021.

Although the fake cards closely resemble authentic vaccine cards, officers noted their "low-quality appearance and other discrepancies."

"These dishonest vendors that are producing and sending these counterfeit cards are putting the American population in danger with every card they produce," Director of Field Operations at Chicago Field Office LaFonda Sutton-Burke said in a statement. "Ordering and producing these cards is illegal and the only reason this is being done is to make a quick dollar, when getting the vaccination is free."

The fake vaccine cards were heading to two different homes in Texas. Earlier, this month, CBP officers in Chicago intercepted 19 counterfeit vaccine cards heading to a home in Ohio.

"This is a dangerous game that people are playing" Area Port Director - Chicago Shane Campbell said in a statement. "Not only is it a public health risk, but it is also illegal and comes with serious consequences for violators."

The FBI reiterates that buying, selling or using counterfeit vaccinations cards is against the law.

