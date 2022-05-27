Dozens of shots fired in broad daylight blocks away from new Chicago casino site, video shows

Dramatic video captured a lengthy shooting that took place Thursday evening on Chicago's Near North Side blocks away from the site of the city's new casino.

Twitter user @JohnFromWrigley shared video which appears to show at least three gunmen firing shots before fleeing in a red SUV in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue. Audio from the footage captures what sounds like dozens of shots being fired.

Around 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the shooting and found four parked vehicles that had been damaged by gunfire, according to police.

Police said no injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

The shooting took place less than half a mile away from the new Bally's casino site, which was approved Wednesday by the Chicago City Council.

Area Three detectives are investigating.