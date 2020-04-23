Dr. Willie Wilson, St. Sabina give out 10,000 face masks on South Side

Frustration turned to jubilation on the South Side as thousands of people received free masks to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.

The masks were donated by Chicago philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson.

"Very grateful that Willie Wilson is giving out these masks because they are very hard to find,” said Theresa Diva.

It was a wild scene at 79th and Racine Thursday with lines stretching all the way down the block, as 5,000 people received two masks apiece.

Desiree Wilson was first in line. FOX 32 asked her why she arrived to the location so early.

"Cause I need the mask. I need to show my grandkids they need masks. Because these young kids around here just don't understand,” she said.

Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church coordinated the giveaway with a couple dozen volunteers, with many people grabbing masks through car windows as they drove past the intersection.

"People are coming to our church every day begging for masks. And either you can't find them in any of the stores or you try the internet and they're gouging prices on them,” said Father Pfleger.

COVID-19 has ravaged Chicago's African-American community. Fifty-six percent of the people who have died in Chicago from the virus are black, though they represent only 30-percent of the population.

"Now is an opportunity within this crisis to shine a light on the problems and work to change policies, to ensure that these communities are invested in,” said State Senator Jacqueline Collins.

And with the stay-at-home order being extended through may, the demand for masks and other PPE will only increase.

"And as long as we keep getting them, we'll be giving them out,” Father Pfleger said.