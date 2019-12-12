Dream job alert: Queen Elizabeth II looking for Head of Digital Engagement

article

Here's a job opportunity for people who would like to get close to royalty: Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a person to help maintain her web presence.

On Thursday, the Royal Household issued a job posting for Head of Digital Engagement. The person selected for the job will lead a small team of digital media specialists, in addition to drive the content strategy of the Royal Household's digital channels, and work with others in the organization to improve the digital presence of the Royal Household.

"Whether you're covering a State Visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences," read a portion of the job posting.

The job, according to the posting, calls for candidates with experience of managing and editing high profile websites, social media, and other digital formats.

The job will pay £45,000 to £50,000 a year, which as of Thursday night is equal to $60,607.35 to $67,341.5. The job also has a benefits package that includes a pension scheme with 15% employer contribution, 33 days of annual leave that includes public holidays, as well as access to training and other development.

A free lunch will also be provided, according to the job posting.

"This is your opportunity to use your digital expertise to deliver the exceptional," read a portion of the job posting.

Prospective job candidates have until Christmas Eve to apply, according to the job posting, Interviews are set to take place in January 2020.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.