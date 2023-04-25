Chicago weather: Showers and clouds expected today

Showers in the area this morning will lead to some wet pavement during the rush. No heavy rain. No thunder.

The rest of the day just looks mainly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 40s and some peeks of afternoon sun.

Tonight, there’s a risk of frost with outright freeze possible mainly north and west of the city.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday should be milder with highs in the low 60s away from the influence of the lake.

I’ve taken rain out of Friday’s forecast but showers remain likely this weekend. However, neither day appears to be a wash just yet with perhaps Sunday being the wetter of the two days. There will be cool weather for the first few days of May.