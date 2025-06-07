Drinking water alert issued for infants in 3 Chicago suburbs

The Brief Aqua Illinois has issued a drinking water alert for families with infants under six months old in Kankakee, Peotone, and University Park due to elevated nitrate levels. The utility says recent rains and spring fertilization likely caused the spike, which can be harmful to infants and should not be addressed by boiling the water. Bottled water will be distributed to affected families, and the company is actively monitoring the situation.



Aqua Illinois has issued a drinking water alert for families with infants under six months old in Kankakee, Peotone and University Park due to elevated nitrate levels in the Kankakee River.

Drinking water alert

What we know:

Water samples from the Kankakee Water Treatment Plant revealed unusually high concentrations of nitrates, which can pose serious health risks to infants, including shortness of breath and a bluish skin tone.

The utility advises that infants should not consume the water and that bottled water should be used to prepare formula. Boiling the water is not recommended, as it can increase nitrate concentration.

The company believes the spike is linked to recent heavy rains and spring fertilization runoff. While adults and older children can continue to drink the water, pregnant individuals and those with health concerns are encouraged to consult their doctors.

What you can do:

Aqua Illinois will distribute bottled water to families with infants starting Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

1000 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

1737 E. Amberstone Rd., Manteno

24650 S. Western Ave., University Park

This marks the first nitrate exceedance at the Kankakee plant, according to Aqua Illinois. The company is actively monitoring the situation and will notify customers when water use can return to normal.

For further information, customers can call Aqua Illinois at 877-987-2782.