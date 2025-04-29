Drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side leaves 3 teens wounded

The Brief Three teenagers were shot early Tuesday in a drive-by attack on Chicago’s South Side. Police say the teens were approached by a red SUV before someone inside opened fire. All three victims were hospitalized with foot and ankle wounds and are in good condition.



Three teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.

Drive-by shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 12:23 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Officers found three victims who told investigators they were approached by a red SUV. Two unknown individuals inside the vehicle displayed a gun and opened fire.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and both a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot in the foot. All three were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and were reported to be in good condition.

No arrests have been made and Area Two detectives are investigating.