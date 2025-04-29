Drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side leaves 3 teens wounded
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.
Drive-by shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 12:23 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Officers found three victims who told investigators they were approached by a red SUV. Two unknown individuals inside the vehicle displayed a gun and opened fire.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and both a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot in the foot. All three were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and were reported to be in good condition.
No arrests have been made and Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.