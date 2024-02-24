Drive-by shooting in Lawndale leaves 2 people hospitalized

Two people are hospitalized after being gunned down on a sidewalk in Lawndale Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of W Polk.

A vehicle pulled up to a sidewalk where a 65-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were standing when someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The woman was shot in the arm and the man was hit in the left leg. Both of them went to Mount Sinai Hospital and are in good condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.