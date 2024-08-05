Drive-by shooting leaves 3 wounded in Fuller Park

Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The group was hanging out in an empty parking lot around 2:30 a.m. when a truck drove by and someone inside started shooting at them in the 5200 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the cheek and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition. Two other men, 21 and 24, were grazed by gunfire on the back and above the eye, respectively. Both victims refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said the victims were "very uncooperative" in the investigation.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.