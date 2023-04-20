Drive-by shooting leaves man seriously wounded in Gresham

A man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was outside around 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 75th Street when a silver SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

He was struck in the hip and self-transported to South Shore Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The SUV drove off in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Are One detectives investigate.