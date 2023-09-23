Drive-by shooting leaves man wounded in Englewood

A man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was on the sidewalk around 12:53 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Peoria Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was shot in the calf and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

There is not one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.