Drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded in South Shore

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:13 p.m. when they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to Chicago Police.

The 23-year-old was shot in the face and abdomen and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was listed in fair condition at U of C.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.