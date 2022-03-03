Drive-by shooting near CTA Red Line station wounds 3

Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting outside a CTA Red Line station Wednesday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Two women and a man were standing on the sidewalk near the Howard Red Line stop around 9:31 p.m. when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg and buttocks and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 30-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were transported by paramedics to St. Francis Hospital for gunshot wounds to the legs, police said. They were listed in good and fair condition, respectively.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.