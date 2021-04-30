Drive-thru dinosaur experience coming to the Chicago area

article

A new family-friendly, COVID-safe drive-thru attraction is coming to the Chicago area this May.

The Dinosaur Drive-Thru experience will take over the parking lot at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee from May 13 through June 6.

The attraction will feature over 50 life-size animatronic dinosaurs that organizers say will educate, entertain and engage kids of all ages. Participants can experience the museum-quality detail of the dinosaurs during a day visit, or at night when the prehistoric creatures are illuminated by colorful lights.

"It’s not just seeing robot dinosaurs, it’s the only interactive and educational experience that you can do while feeling the vibration from the roar of a 40-foot T. Rex in your chest, what’s cooler than that," said Jim Wojdyla, Marketing director of the event.

The drive-thru adventure is guided by audio, filled with jokes and fun facts about each dinosaur. Paricipants can also take part in an interactive trivia game throughout the show.

Wojdyla, lead singer of Chicago-based band Modern Day Romeos, helped create the business venture after the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on Chicago's music scene. He says he's excited to bring a different form of entertainment back to the Chicago area.

"After taking the show to many southern states during the winter, I am very excited to bring another form of entertainment back to Chicagoland until the music scene gets back in full force," Wojdyla said.

Tickets are available for $49 per vehicle. More information is available DinosaurDriveThru.com.