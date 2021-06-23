Expand / Collapse search

Lake County group asking for donations of school supplies for low-income students

Lake County
Starting now through July 15, United Way of Lake County is holding its annual School Supply Drive to connect with students from low-income families. 

The School Supply Drive will include a drive-thru event on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Rd., Waukegan, in addition to online donations.

In particular, students need:

  • spiral notebooks
  • rulers
  • pink erasers
  • folders with pockets
  • boxes of 24 crayons
  • boxes of 12 colored pencils
  • boxes of 10 markers
  • packs of loose-leaf notebook paper
  • large glue sticks
  • scissors
  • pencil pouches/cases
  • yellow highlighters
  • packs of 10 pencils
  • facial tissues

Or, you can donate $20 online, which is equivalent to a backpack full of supplies.

Visit www.LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/supplies for more information.