Lake County group asking for donations of school supplies for low-income students
Starting now through July 15, United Way of Lake County is holding its annual School Supply Drive to connect with students from low-income families.
The School Supply Drive will include a drive-thru event on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Rd., Waukegan, in addition to online donations.
In particular, students need:
- spiral notebooks
- rulers
- pink erasers
- folders with pockets
- boxes of 24 crayons
- boxes of 12 colored pencils
- boxes of 10 markers
- packs of loose-leaf notebook paper
- large glue sticks
- scissors
- pencil pouches/cases
- yellow highlighters
- packs of 10 pencils
- facial tissues
Or, you can donate $20 online, which is equivalent to a backpack full of supplies.
Visit www.LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/supplies for more information.