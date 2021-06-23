Lake County group asking for donations of school supplies for low-income students

Starting now through July 15, United Way of Lake County is holding its annual School Supply Drive to connect with students from low-income families.

The School Supply Drive will include a drive-thru event on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Rd., Waukegan, in addition to online donations.

In particular, students need:

spiral notebooks

rulers

pink erasers

folders with pockets

boxes of 24 crayons

boxes of 12 colored pencils

boxes of 10 markers

packs of loose-leaf notebook paper

large glue sticks

scissors

pencil pouches/cases

yellow highlighters

packs of 10 pencils

facial tissues

Or, you can donate $20 online, which is equivalent to a backpack full of supplies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement