Driver accidentally shoots 11-year-old passenger while trying to park in Little Village

An 11-year-old girl was accidentally shot Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

A woman was trying to park around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 24th Place when she reached for her gun to relocate it, police said. As she was handling the gun, it went off and grazed an 11-year-old girl who was in the car.

The girl was grazed in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.