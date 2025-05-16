Driver airlifted, 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in suburban Chicago: officials

The Brief A 51-year-old Woodstock man is in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Hebron; two others were hospitalized with minor injuries. Authorities say a Toyota Tundra failed to yield at an intersection and struck a Jeep, which was then hit by a semi-truck. The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.



A man is in critical condition and two others were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Sunday in McHenry County, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred at 6:55 a.m. at Illinois Route 47 and Thayer Road near Hebron, Ill., according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2024 Toyota Tundra was heading west on Thayer Road and failed to yield at the intersection, striking a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling north on Route 47, officials said.

The Jeep was then struck by a southbound semi-truck hauling a trailer.

The driver of the Jeep, a 51-year-old Woodstock man, was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and is in serious condition.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 51-year-old Woodstock woman, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries.

The Toyota’s driver, a 32-year-old Chicago man, was also taken to the McHenry hospital with minor injuries. The semi-truck driver, a 34-year-old man from Streamwood, was not injured.

What's next:

It’s unclear whether any charges will be filed. The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit.