Driver carjacked at gunpoint after delivering food in Humboldt Park

A food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint after completing an order Sunday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old man had just delivered an order to a customer at 7:05 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when two gunmen approached him and demanded his keys, police said.

The victim complied and the gunmen drove off westbound on Potomac in his blue Audi A4, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.