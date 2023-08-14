Driver carjacked at gunpoint near UChicago campus

A person was carjacked at gunpoint Monday morning blocks away from the University of Chicago campus in Hyde Park.

University officials said the driver, who is not affiliated with the school, was parked at 1333 E. 61st Street when three suspects got out of a red Kia and flashed handguns, demanding his Jeep.

The victim complied and the suspects drove off in his vehicle, officials said.

Chicago police are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.