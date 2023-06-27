Driver charged after fatally striking 2 horses in Lake County

article

A Park City man is facing charges after striking and killing two horses with his truck Tuesday morning in Lake County.

Deputies were called to the 18400 block of West Casey Road in unincorporated Grayslake around 1:30 a.m. for a report of two horses that were found dead in the roadway. Officials determined the driver fled the scene and identified the vehicle as a Nissan pickup truck after recovering parts of it on the road.

A short time late, a Park City police officer saw a man who was removing items from a heavily damaged Nissan Frontier in the 3300 block of Judy Lane.

Investigation determined the man, 56-year-old Nabor Carrillo, was driving the truck when he struck the horses.

Carrillo was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. He was charged with driving with a suspended driver's license and leaving the scene of an accident.

It was later determined four horses escaped from an enclosed farm in the area. The other two horses were located and returned to their owners.

Carrillo is scheduled to appear in court this August.