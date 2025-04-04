Driver charged with DUI after school bus crash in Mundelein: police
MUNDELEIN, Ill. - A driver has been charged with DUI following a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Mundelein, police said.
Vehicle vs. Bus Crash in Mundelein
What we know:
The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m. near Butterfield Road and Allanson Road, involving a Nissan and a school bus.
Details on the cause of the crash have not been released, but both drivers were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.
Mundelein police said the driver of the Nissan was found to be intoxicated and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
No further details have been released.