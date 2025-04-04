Driver charged with DUI after school bus crash in Mundelein: police

The Brief A driver was charged with DUI after a crash with a school bus Friday morning in Mundelein, according to police. The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m. near Butterfield Road and Allanson Road, with both drivers evaluated for minor injuries. The Nissan driver was found intoxicated and charged with driving under the influence; no other details were released.



A driver has been charged with DUI following a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Mundelein, police said.

Vehicle vs. Bus Crash in Mundelein

What we know:

The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m. near Butterfield Road and Allanson Road, involving a Nissan and a school bus.

Details on the cause of the crash have not been released, but both drivers were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

Mundelein police said the driver of the Nissan was found to be intoxicated and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

No further details have been released.