Driver charged with DUI after crashing car in Highland Park ravine

A driver has been charged for a rollover crash that left his vehicle upside down in a ravine Sunday night in north suburban Highland Park.

Angel Castrejon, of Highwood, allegedly drove a 2013 Volkswagen off the road about 11:47 p.m. in the 2300-2400 block of Saint Johns Avenue, Highland Park Deputy Police Chief William Bonaguidi said in a statement.

The car rolled over and came to rest on its roof in a ravine, Bonaguidi said.

Castrejon, who fled the scene after the crash, was charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of an accident, the statement said.

Police would not provide any information on injuries.

Castrejon was cited and released and is due back in court on Feb. 24.