Driver charged in Clearing hit-and-run

A man was charged in connection with a hit-and-run that caused serious injuries last year in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood.

Demetre Lambropoulos, 48, allegedly struck a 26-year-old man while driving on Oct. 8 in the 5600 block of West 63rd Street, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Lambropoulos allegedly fled the scene after the crash. He was arrested Thursday in the South Loop.

Lambropoulos was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury/death. He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Friday.

No further information was immediately available.