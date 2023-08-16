Driver charged with DUI after crashing car into Zion daycare

article

A man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing a vehicle into a daycare Saturday night in north suburban Zion.

Police were called to Granny Betty's Day Care around 8:13 p.m. after a Chrysler Town and County crashed into the unoccupied building at 4200 Route 173.

The driver, 50-year-old James McCloud, was arrested one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

McCloud was later released on his own recognizance with an upcoming court date. His male passenger was not arrested or charged.

The Zion Building Department was called to evaluate the structural integrity of the building.