Driver charged with DUI after crashing into 7 parked vehicles in Logan Square

A 35-year-old man faces a misdemeanor count of DUI after he crashed into several parked vehicles Thursday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, police say.

Shishir Patel was allegedly driving about 12:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Kimball Avenue when he crashed into seven parked vehicles, causing one to flip on its side, Chicago police said.

He was still at the scene of the crash when officers arrived and refused medical treatment, police said.

Patel was arrested and charged with DUI, as well as a citation for failing to reduce speed, police said. He is due in court May 20 at the Daley Center.