Driver cuts-off 2 state police troopers, causing 5-car crash on I-94

Five cars, including two Illinois State Police troopers, were involved in a pile-up Saturday morning.

According to ISP, Chicago troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I-94 southbound at 33rd Street around 4:12 a.m.

While responding, a vehicle drove across two lanes in front of the troopers – cutting them off.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

This lead to a crash involving the two responding troopers, and two additional cars; causing damage.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the traffic crash.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported and there is no additional information available, ISP said.