Driver dies after crashing into 2 semis on the Far South Side

A person died following a fatal traffic crash Monday morning in Hegewisch on the Far South Side.

About 3:10 a.m., an unidentified male was driving a Dodge Journey northbound on Torrence Avenue when he ran a red light and was struck by a semitrailer-truck that was going east on 130th Street, causing the Journey to spin out and strike another semitrailer going east on 130th Street, Chicago Police said.

The driver of the Journey was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 50-year-old driver of the first trailer struck was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the second trailer struck was not injured and did not seek medical attention, police said.