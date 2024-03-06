Driver dies in fiery crash in Maple Park after fleeing from police

A driver is dead after fleeing from police and crashing the vehicle in Maple Park Tuesday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., a Kane County Sheriff's Deputy observed a black Dodge Durango traveling at 92 mph westbound on Route 64 from the area of IC Trail Road.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle refused to yield and reached speeds of up to 110 mph.

The pursuit was then terminated when the deputy lost sight of the vehicle for a short time as it turned north on West Countryline Road.

The deputy then found the vehicle crashed into a tree on the west side of the road at a curve in the 50W700 block of Ramm Road.

When the deputy found the vehicle, it was almost immediately fully engulfed in flames and the deputy was unable to remove the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead and the person's identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.